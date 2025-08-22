Selvaraghavan's look as Porthamarai Bhairavan in Shane Nigam's Balti released

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) The makers of director Unni Sivalingam's upcoming sports action drama 'Balti', featuring actor Shane Nigam in the lead, have now released the look of Tamil director and actor Selvaraghavan in the film and disclosed that he plays the character of Porthamarai Bhairavan in the sports drama.

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who plays a character called Kumar in the film, was among those who shared the first look picture of Selvaraghavan from the film.

Taking to his X timeline and tweeting a poster that announced Selvaraghavan's character in the film, Shanthanu said, "Presenting to you @selvaraghavanas ‘Porthamarai Bhairavan’ – The Fierce Devotee of Kalabhairavan. A @SaiAbhyankkar musical. #balti from September."

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 for Onam this year. However, now, the film's release has been pushed to September 26.

Shane Nigam plays a Kabaddi player called Udhayan in the film. The sports drama, that will revolve around the sport of Kabaddi, will showcase Shane Nigam as a fearless raider, who strikes terror in the hearts of the defence of the opposing teams. Interestingly, this film will be an important landmark in Shane Nigam's film career as it is his 25th film.

Apart from Shane Nigam, the film will feature actors Preethi Asrani and Shanthanu Baghyaraj in pivotal roles. More significantly, it will have director Alphonse Puthren, best known for having directed the blockbuster Premam, playing the role of a cold-blooded gangster called Soda Babu.

Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions respectively.

Cinematography for the film is by Alex J Pulickal while art direction is by Ashik S. More significantly, the movie has music by young music sensation from Tamil Sai Abhyankkar.

Editing for the film is by Shivkumar V.Panicker while costumes have been designed by Melwy J. The film, which will be high on action, has two stunt masters -- Action Sandhosh and Vicky.

