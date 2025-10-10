Selena Gomez talks about her hope to have children 'one day'

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez has talked about her desire to “one day” have children.

The actress had posted an Instagram Story celebrating her role on the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

“Alex Russo is a mommy,” she wrote, referring to her character.

“Hopefully one day that’ll be me.” She included a clip from her final episode on the series, reports people.com.

In the series’ two-part finale, it was revealed that Alex is the mother of Billie Russo played by Janice LeAnn Brown.

After the episode aired, Gomez and Brown spoke about their on and off-screen bond.

“It was very emotional, especially for me and her after the table read,” Brown, 15, said in an interview on Disney Channel’s YouTube page.

“We were just puddles,” Gomez said.

Before the show’s release, Gomez opened up about her connection to Alex Russo on the August 7 episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, calling the reboot a "new, refreshing take" on the series. She reflected on what it's been like returning to "an older version of Alex."

The character "ultimately shaped who I am, because I feel like I am Alex," Gomez said.

In a March episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast, Gomez and her now-husband Benny Blanco said that they can't wait to start a family together. The couple tied the knot on September 27 in California.

"I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children," Gomez said in March.

"I love making (children) laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”

Blanco at that time chimed in to add that when Gomez sees children, she will “immediately go to the kids and have these conversations for hours with the kids.”

"When you started doing this you were a kid and that was your way to connect to people and I feel like you still feel like you have that obligation to connect with young kids," he pointed out. You shaped so many young people’s lives, whether it was Barney, Wizards (of Waverly Place)... you’re still finding your way to do that."

