'Seher Hone Ko Hai' actress Rishita Kothari says, 'the love for Seher feels like a dream'

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Rishita Kothari is garnering a lot of love and appreciation for her portrayal of Seher in the show, "Seher Hone Ko Hai".

Expressing her gratitude for all the love she has been getting, Rishita shared that it all feels like a dream to her.

She further stressed that she does not take this beautiful phase of her professional journey for granted.

Rishita shared, “The love that Seher is receiving truly feels like a dream. I wake up every day feeling grateful because this kind of appreciation is something every actor hopes for. It’s overwhelming in the most beautiful way, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted.”

Rishita is of the opinion that the emotional depth of her character Seher, has allowed the audience to connect with the story of the show.

She added, “Seher is a character very close to my heart. I have put a part of myself into her, and I think that honesty is what people are connecting with. When audiences tell me that they see their own struggles and strength in her, it makes everything worth it.”

Rishita said that the compliments motivate her to work even harder for every shot.

Calling the love of the viewers her biggest 'strength', she added, “Every message, every compliment, and even the smallest note of appreciation motivates me to do better. It pushes me to explore more as an actor and give my hundred percent in every scene. This love is my biggest strength right now.”

“I feel extremely thankful to the audience and my entire team for believing in me and in Seher. This journey has been beautiful, and I only hope to keep growing and delivering performances that touch hearts. The love I’m receiving today is something I will always cherish," concluded Rishita.

--IANS

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