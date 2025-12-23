December 23, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

J&K: Anti-sabotage operation carried out in Srinagar

J&K: Anti-sabotage operation carried out in Srinagar (Photo: @SrinagarPolice/X)

Srinagar, Dec 23 (IANS) Security forces on Tuesday carried out anti-sabotage operations around vital installations in J&K’s Srinagar city.

An official said that operations were carried out with the aim of strengthening security measures and countering any potential threats.

He said that police had carried out anti-sabotage operations in Maharaja Bazaar and Amira Kadal areas in the vicinity of Bakshi Stadium, which is the main venue for Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in the Valley.

“It is routine for the security forces to carry out special drills and operations before the country’s Republic Day and the Independence Day to ensure that the terrorists are prevented from disrupting various flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events held on these national celebration days,” the official said.

He said that area security and anti-sabotage (AST) operations were carried out by police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in close coordination around major vital installations and sensitive locations in the North Zone of Srinagar, to strengthen preventive security measures and counter any potential threats.

The official said that the purpose of the joint security exercise is to reinforce the overall security grid, enhance operational preparedness, and ensure the safety and security of critical infrastructure as well as the general public.

“During the operation, thorough checking and sanitisation of the identified areas were carried out, along with a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements,” he said.

The official said that similar security drills have been conducted in some areas of Anantnag district.

In contrast to the past, when flag hoisting, ceremonial parades, etc, remained a strictly official event, after 2019, when Article 370 was removed and J&K brought under direct central control, people in large numbers now participate in official functions on Republic Day and Independence Day.

After 2019, separatists have stopped calling for public boycott and blackout on Republic Day and Independence Day.

