'Secured our future': Nalasopara family hails pension scheme on PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, families across India are expressing their gratitude for the life-changing impact of the Central government schemes. Among them is the Dubey family from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, who shared how the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has become a pillar of financial security for their future.

Krishna Kumar Dubey, a private sector employee aged 40, spoke about how the pension scheme offered by the Government of India gave him a renewed sense of hope and financial stability.

“This pension scheme has secured our future. It’s a blessing for middle-class families like ours, and I urge everyone to take advantage of it,” Dubey said.

He explained that after learning about the scheme at a local bank, he enrolled promptly and now contributes Rs 1,000 per month. “This is not just about saving money. It’s about gaining peace of mind, knowing that in old age I won’t have to depend on anyone financially. It gives me dignity,” he added.

Krishna Dubey also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister, saying, “We are grateful to PM Narendra Modi for thinking about people like us. On his 75th birthday, I wish him a long and healthy life. May he continue guiding the country with the same vision.”

His wife, Preeti Dubey, also praised the scheme and the Prime Minister’s leadership. “My husband is now free from worries about old age, thanks to the Atal Pension Yojana. We pray that PM Modi continues to serve the country for many more years. We say with all our heart, ‘May all our years add to his life!’” she said emotionally.

For families like the Dubeys, APY is more than a policy; it's a promise of a secure and self-reliant future. And on the Prime Minister’s birthday, they couldn’t think of a better gift than to celebrate the positive change his vision has brought into their lives.

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), launched in 2015, aims to provide pension security to workers in the unorganised sector. Any Indian citizen between 18 and 40 years of age can enroll and choose a fixed pension amount between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per month, which they receive after turning 60. As of April 2025, over 7.65 crore accounts have been opened under the scheme.

--IANS

rs/dpb