Shraddha Kapoor brings focus to unseen heroes of ‘Dhurandhar’: Let's applaud them

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has drawn attention to the often-unseen heroes of filmmaking by applauding the technicians behind the latest blockbuster “Dhurandhar”, describing the film as a significant moment for Indian cinema.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram stories section, Shraddha said that in the greatest films, the work of technicians remains invisible, yet it is their collective craft that gives a film its soul.

“In the greatest films, the work of technicians is invisible. #Dhurandhar is a big moment for Indian cinema. Let's make the technicians of this marvel visible and applaud them @castingchhabra when every actor is so perfect, it starts at a perfectly chosen cast,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the film’s impact, Shraddha highlighted that authenticity, power and raw energy are never accidental.

“When a film looks so authentic, badass, powerful, it’s never by chance. It was created by @vik_now, @sainisjohray, @smriti.schauhan, @shivkumarpanicker, @preetishe When you feel that ‘resonance’ and your pulse changes with every scene, there are master craftsmen in the audio dept making it happen @shashwatology, @bishwadeepchatterjee, @irshadkamilofficial Needless to say, @adityadharfilms, @dhar_lokesh #JyotiDeshpande formed the bedrock to build this greatness on. #Dhurandhar,” she added.

The actress had earlier penned a note on “Dhurandhar” and had said it’s “truly terrible” of filmmaker Aditya Dhar to make people wait for “part 2”.

She wrote: “Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar. And then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati”

“(had I not had a shoot in the morning, I would have gone again to watch the film). Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema.”

She had also spoken about the “rampant negative PR” against the film.

She added, “From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust.”

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik.

In the film, the first of a two-part film series, an Indian intelligence mission unfolds over ten years as an undercover agent enters Karachi's criminal and political world to dismantle dangerous cross-border terror networks.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, 1999 Indian plane hijack, 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, covert operations conducted by India's R&AW associated with Operation Lyari, and the crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

