August 26, 2026 1:01 AM हिंदी

MEA Secretary attends Uruguuay's National Day celebrations, reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties

MEA Secretary attends Uruguuay's National Day celebrations, reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Sibi George, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West), attended the National Day celebrations of Uruguay on Tuesday and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the relationship.

"MEA Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of Uruguay. He conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Uruguay and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the India-Uruguay relationship," MEA said on social media platform X.

Ambassador of Uruguay to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, was also present at the celebrations.

In June, Ambassador Amarilla heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or the 'world is one family', saying that the Indian leader has consistently focused on addressing global challenges and promoting peace.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he said that PM Modi has established himself as a global leader whose contributions are expected to help build a better future for all.

"Prime Minister Modi has promoted the idea of seeing the 'world as one family'. He has consistently focused on addressing global challenges and has maintained a strong commitment to peace. I believe he has already established himself as a global leader, and many people around the world have great hopes that his contributions will help create a better future for all," Ambassador Amarilla added.

Responding to a query on PM Modi's influence on India's global standing over the past 12 years, the Uruguayan envoy said that Prime Minister Modi has made a very significant contribution to enhance the country’s position on the global stage.

He noted that PM Modi has strongly championed the interests of the developing world and has introduced initiatives that have helped strengthen engagement between South America and India.

Recalling PM Modi's visits to Brazil and Argentina last year, Ambassador Amarilla said the visits were highly significant and expressed hope that such engagement would continue to deepen and expand.

--IANS

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