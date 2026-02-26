February 26, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

SEBI warns investors against fake STT payment notices and account handling scams

SEBI warns investors against fake STT payment notices and account handling scams

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday warned investors to stay alert after reports of fake notices demanding payment of securities transaction tax (STT).

In a statement, Securities and Exchange Board of India said that some fraudsters are misusing its letterhead to send false notices to investors.

These notices claim that investors have pending STT dues under the Finance Act, 2004, and wrongly state that Sebi is using powers under the Sebi Act, 1992, to collect the money.

The regulator clarified that it never sends notices to investors asking them to pay STT.

It also said that it does not work with the Reserve Bank of India for collecting such taxes. SEBI explained that STT is automatically charged on every buy and sell transaction done on stock exchanges and is collected directly by brokers at the time of the trade.

SEBI also pointed out that scammers are impersonating its officials by using their names, job titles, and fake email IDs that closely resemble official Sebi email addresses.

These tactics are being used to make the fraud look genuine and mislead investors into sending money.

Earlier this week, the National Stock Exchange issued a similar warning.

The exchange said it had noticed fake communications using Sebi’s letterhead to demand STT payments. The NSE urged investors to remain cautious and not respond to messages that claim to be from Sebi officials and ask for money on the regulator’s behalf.

Separately, SEBI also raised concerns about a rising number of scams related to so-called “account handling” services. In these cases, individuals pretend to be trading experts, portfolio managers, or fund managers and promise guaranteed or risk-free profits.

SEBI warned investors not to believe such claims and advised them never to share their trading account details with anyone.

The regulator stressed that these account handlers are not registered with Sebi and are not authorised to provide any investment or portfolio management services.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals stay on top after clean sweeps in the DP World PGTI 72 The League at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI 72TheLeague: UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals stay on top after clean sweeps

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England (Preview)

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

'We haven't played the perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semifinals berth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We haven't played a perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semi-berth

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship played in the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium in the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul in Pune. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties

Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma after hitting a half-century against Zimbabwe in their Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 t the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma