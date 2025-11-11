November 11, 2025 5:37 PM हिंदी

Faridabad explosives case: Search underway at Al Falah University, many questioned

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) Haryana DGP O.P. Singh on Tuesday said that raids are being conducted across the state as well as in Faridabad's Al Falah Medical College and Hospital, a day after a large cache of explosives, arms and ammunition linked to a terror module were seized from the city.

The Haryana DGP mentioned that a search is underway across the Al Falah University campus, and suspects linked to the terror module were being questioned.

Officials have also announced that the police have questioned over 52 people, including faculty, students, and the medical college principal at Al Falah University.

This development comes a day after a blast occurred on Monday evening near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

This incident also came after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two J&K doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits, which, according to the sources, panicked the module and led to the blast.

"We are continuously cooperating with the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies, and the Haryana Police are assisting in raids immediately based on any information provided by the Delhi Police," Singh said.

He stated that the scope of the investigation is not limited to Faridabad, and Haryana Police were also conducting search operations in areas other than Faridabad based on intelligence inputs.

"We have placed the entire state on high alert... We have expanded the scope of the investigation and are continuously coordinating with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Delhi Police Special Cell, and the Uttar Pradesh Police," Singh added.

