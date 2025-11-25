November 25, 2025 4:44 PM हिंदी

Scotland, Thailand players gain big in latest T20I rankings

Dubai, Nov 25 (IANS) Big gains for a host of players from Scotland and Thailand have come courtesy of strong performances at the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, with leading performers in Thailand climbing the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.

Young Scotland all-rounder Darcey Carter has stood out as one of the dominant early-tournament performers, earning significant advancements in the updated rankings for T20I batters at just 20 years old.

Carter has collected a trio of Player of the Match performances, having contributed three consecutive half-centuries, and the right-hander gains a whopping 35 places to improve to 36th overall on the list for T20I batters.

Australia left-hander Beth Mooney maintains a narrow lead at the top of the batting charts, with Carter among the eye-catching improvers up the list following her efforts at the Emerging Nations Trophy event.

There are also gains on the list for T20I batters for Papua New Guinea veteran Pauke Siaka (up 15 spots to 65th) and Netherlands right-hander Sterre Kalis (up eight spots to 70th), while a host of players have made ground on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers.

While Australia's Annabel Sutherland holds the No.1 spot at the top of the bowler rankings, a host of players at the Emerging Nations Trophy event have made some ground on her following the first three days of the tournament.

Thailand spinners Thipatcha Putthawong (up six places to 34th), Suleeporn Laomi (up 13 spots to 47th) and Sunida Chaturongrattana (up 14 rungs to 69th) are among the movers, while Scotland duo Olivia Bell (up nine spots to 46th) and Abtaha Maqsood (up nine places to 55th) also make ground.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews remains at the top of the T20I all-rounder rankings, with Carter (up 26 rungs to 27th) and Siaka (up 28 spots to 36th) among the biggest movers this week.

