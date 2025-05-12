May 12, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

Scarlett Johansson wanted her 'Jurassic World Rebirth' character to be ‘sparkly’

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson had certain plans for her character in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'. The actress wanted it to be "a little bit sparkly".

The 40-year-old star leads the cast of the new movie in the dinosaur franchise and was keen for her covert operations expert Zora Bennett to possess the sense of "warmth" that she has seen in others in similar fields, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Scarlett told ‘Empire’ magazine "I've met with many members of the armed forces and worked with the USO (United Services Organizations), and the people I've met who are at the highest level of security clearance all really share a certain kind of sense of humour, a warmth. So I wanted Zora to have that”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 'Black Widow' star explained that her alter ego is world-weary before the events of 'Jurassic World Rebirth', which is released in cinemas in July and centres on a crack team's attempts to create a life-saving drug.

Scarlett said, "I like to think of her as an operator. She's ex-military, who works for independent contractors. She's hired to do extractions. She's kind of burnt out when we find her. So when this opportunity comes along, it's very hard to pass up, because it means a chance for her to have a shot at another kind of life”.

Theactress has long been a fan of the sci-fi action series and explained that a meeting with original 'Jurassic Park' director Steven Spielberg convinced her that she was the right person to take centre stage in a new era for the franchise.

She recalled, "It was a very long, wonderful meeting that we had to begrudgingly leave because we both have families. He really confirmed my huge fandom for the franchise and the opportunity (this film provided) for newness”.

Scarlett enjoyed collaborating with screenwriter David Koepp and filmmaker Gareth Edwards as she sought to make her character "complex" in the flick – which also features Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

