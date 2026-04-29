April 30, 2026 12:53 AM हिंदी

SC terms Allahabad HC bail denial ‘very shocking’, orders release of undertrial after 9 years

SC terms Allahabad HC bail denial ‘very shocking’, orders release of undertrial after 9 years

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside an Allahabad High Court order denying bail to an undertrial prisoner accused in a 2017 murder case, terming the impugned decision as a “very shocking matter” and “very disappointing”.

Observing that prolonged incarceration without conclusion of trial amounts to infringement of the fundamental right to speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the immediate release on bail of petitioner Vaibhav Singh, who has remained in judicial custody for nearly nine years, while the trial was still pending before the court of Special Judge, E.C. Act.

The petitioner was arrested on March 7, 2017, in connection with a case registered at Cantt Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district for offences under Sections 147, 148, 149, 120-B, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Referring specifically to paragraph 8 of the Allahabad High Court’s order, which relied on an apex court ruling to hold that bail should normally not be granted once trial has commenced, the Justice Pardiwala-led Bench said the precedent had been misconstrued.

“All that the High Court ought to have considered is the fact that the petitioner is languishing in jail as an under-trial prisoner for over nine years. What more was required for the High Court to consider the plea of the petitioner for bail, keeping his right of speedy trial in mind as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the order said.

“In many of our judgments and on many occasions, we have said in so many words that, however grave the crime may be, but if the accused is denied his right of speedy trial and is languishing in jail for years together and for no fault on his part, he cannot be kept in jail for indefinite period,” it added.

The apex court further observed that the violation of the petitioner’s fundamental rights was so glaring that it did not consider it necessary to wait for the state government’s response before granting relief.

“We believe we should not wait even for the State to appear. This is a gross case wherein the fundamental right of the petitioner to have a speedy trial as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution could be said to have been infringed,” the Supreme Court said.

The top court directed that the petitioner be released on bail forthwith, subject to terms and conditions to be imposed by the trial court, provided he is not required in any other case.

Taking serious exception to the Allahabad High Court’s reasoning, the Justice Pardiwala-led Bench said: “A very shocking matter with a very disappointing impugned order has come up before us early in the morning today.”

--IANS

pds/uk

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi expresses grief over Dhar accident, announces ex-gratia to victims' families (Ld)

PM Modi expresses grief over Dhar accident, announces ex-gratia to victims' families (Ld)

'We haven't been able to do what Mumbai Indians stand for, says skipper Hardik Pandya after defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: We haven't been able to do what Mumbai Indians stand for, says skipper Pandya after defeat vs SRH

Unbeaten Heinrich Klaasen guides Sunrisers Hyderabad to highest-ever run chase at Wankhede Stadium, beating Mu8mbai Indians by six wickets in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Unbeaten Klaasen guides SRH to highest-ever run chase at Wankhede Stadium

Yogi govt takes 2,493 elderly on spiritual, cultural tours; Amrit Udyan visit among key highlights

Yogi govt takes 2,493 elderly on spiritual, cultural tours; Amrit Udyan visit among key highlights

Georgia, Armenia to host 2029 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Football: Georgia, Armenia to host 2029 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Kochi: People stand in a queue at a polling booth to cast their votes during the Kerala Assembly elections in Kochi on Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Axis My India Exit Poll projects UDF surge in Kerala, NDA lead in Assam, NRC ahead in Puducherry

'I think we are a very different team and we are going to win it,' says England women's head coach Charlotte Edwards on ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Photo credit: IANS

'I think we are a very different team and we are going to win it,' says England women's head coach Edwards on T20 WC

MEA flags fake claims on BRICS, urges public to stay alert against misinformation

MEA flags fake claims on BRICS, urges public to stay alert against misinformation

India's Sourav Kothari outplays Advani to defend World Billiards title; Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates him for winning the title in the final played in Carlow, Ireland, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya/X

India's Sourav Kothari outplays Advani to defend World Billiards title; Dr Mandaviya congratulates him

Centre aims $2 trillion export target by 2030-31

Centre aims $2 trillion export target by 2030-31