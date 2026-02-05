February 05, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

'DA - a legally enforceable right': SC asks West Bengal govt to pay employees arrears from 2008–19

'DA - a legally enforceable right': SC asks West Bengal govt to pay employees arrears from 2008–19

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday held that West Bengal government employees are entitled to Dearness Allowance (DA) as a legally enforceable right under the statutory pay rules and directed the state government to pay arrears for the period between 2008 and 2019.

While constituting a high-level committee to finalise a binding payment schedule, a Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra partly upheld the 2022 Calcutta High Court judgment, which had ruled in favour of state government employees and directed payment of DA at par with Central government employees.

Pronouncing the verdict on appeals filed by the West Bengal government, the Apex Court held that once DA is defined in the West Bengal Services (Revision of Pay and Allowances) Rules, 2009 (ROPA) by linking it to the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), the state government could not alter the manner of its calculation through subsequent office memoranda.

"To receive a Dearness Allowance is a legally enforceable fact that has accrued in favour of the employees of the State of West Bengal," the Justice Karol-led Bench observed, adding that the AICPI, as incorporated in the ROPA Rules, was the standard to be followed for determining DA.

However, the Top Court partly allowed the state government's appeals by holding that employees were not entitled to receive DA twice a year merely because the Central government followed such a pattern.

Rejecting the argument that the state government's financial constraints could justify the denial of DA, the Supreme Court held that fiscal policy could not override accrued legal rights.

"Once there is a right which is conferred upon a person, then fiscal policy cannot come in the way of the disbursement of such rights," the Justice Karol-led Bench said.

The Apex Court directed that employees would be entitled to arrears of DA from 2008 to 2019 and clarified that any amount paid pursuant to interim orders or the present judgment would not be recovered, even if there was a subsequent change in law.

It further constituted a committee to monitor the implementation of its directions and to balance employees' statutory rights with the state government's financial autonomy.

The committee will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra and will include former Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, former judge Gautam Bhiduri, and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India or a senior officer nominated by the CAG. The committee has been tasked with determining the total amount payable and fixing a phased payment schedule in consultation with the state government. The Apex ourt directed that the exercise be completed by March 6, 2026, with the first instalment to be released by March 31, 2026.

The Supreme Court further directed the West Bengal government to extend full logistical support to the committee and bear all related expenses. The committee will submit a final status report after payment of the first instalment, detailing the payment schedule and the status of compliance.

--IANS

pds/svn

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Cchehild sexual abuse rampant in online and physical spaces

Pakistan: Child sexual abuse rampant in online and physical spaces

Cong PMs had no visions, analyse any Red Fort speech: PM Modi

Cong PMs had no visions, analyse any Red Fort speech: PM Modi

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha plays down missing India clash, backs squad ahead of T20 World Cup. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Salman Ali Agha plays down missing India clash, backs squad ahead of T20 World Cup

172 railway stations spruced up under Amrit Bharat scheme

172 railway stations spruced up under Amrit Bharat scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rajya Sabha in turmoil after PM Modi's jibe at Kharge, Oppn stage walkout

Rajya Sabha in turmoil after PM Modi's jibe at Kharge, Oppn stage walkout

ICC T20 World Cup: When and Where to watch, know all details

ICC T20 World Cup: When and Where to watch, know all details

Balochistan attacks expose deep, unresolved political conflict with Pakistan: Report (File image)

Balochistan attacks expose deep, unresolved political conflict with Pakistan: Report

Selection Committee awaits BCCI CoE to provide details of Sundar's recovery: Report

Selection Committee awaits BCCI CoE to provide details on Sundar's recovery: Report

'They have refused... our flight is booked': Suryakumar Yadav reflects on Pakistan boycotting T20 World Cup match on February 15 in Colombo. Photo credit: ICC

'They have refused... our flight is booked': SKY reflects on Pakistan boycotting T20 WC match

CEC Gyanesh Kumar briefs central observers to ensure transparent polls in 5 states/UTs

CEC Gyanesh Kumar briefs central observers to ensure transparent polls in 5 states/UTs