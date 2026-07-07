SC refuses to entertain DMK plea over TVK leaders' remarks in Karur stampede case

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seeking directions to restrain leaders of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna, from making public statements that could allegedly influence witnesses in the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede case.

A Bench of Justices K.V. Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe expressed its disinclination to entertain the application, following which the DMK withdrew the plea with liberty to pursue other remedies available under the law.

"This application, you are better advised to not press here. We are inclined to dismiss this application," the Justice Viswanathan-led Bench observed during the hearing.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the applicant, then sought permission to withdraw the application with liberty to avail other remedies.

Recording the submission, the apex court said in its order: "Heard Mr Ranjith Kumar for applicant. He seeks to withdraw this application to pursue such other remedies as may be applicable to the applicant. We dismiss the application as withdrawn as per the above terms."

The application was filed by DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi, who had sought to be impleaded in the pending proceedings relating to the Karur stampede before the apex court.

Besides seeking directions restraining TVK leaders from making public statements relating to the case till completion of the court-monitored CBI investigation, the plea had also sought registration of an FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

The DMK had alleged that public statements made by Aadhav Arjuna, who is also an accused in the case, and the proposed distribution of government benefits to victims' families could prejudice the ongoing investigation and influence material witnesses.

Referring to a speech delivered by Aadhav Arjuna on July 2, the application had contended that the Minister publicly declared that there was "a score to settle" and blamed the previous DMK government for the Karur tragedy despite being under investigation himself.

According to the plea, such statements were liable to prejudice the fairness of the ongoing court-monitored CBI probe.

The application had also referred to reports that Chief Minister Vijay was likely to visit Karur to distribute government benefits, including compassionate appointments, to the families of those who died in the stampede.

While stating that it had no objection to welfare measures for the victims' families, the plea contended that the families were material witnesses in the court-monitored CBI investigation and any direct interaction with them by persons connected with the case could raise apprehensions regarding the fairness and independence of the investigative process.

The application arose out of the pending proceedings relating to the September 27, 2025 Karur stampede, in which 41 people lost their lives and 142 others were injured during a TVK rally.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the investigation into the stampede to the CBI under the supervision of a committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi after expressing concern over the manner in which the matter was being dealt with and observing that "something is wrong" with the proceedings before the Madras High Court.

--IANS

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