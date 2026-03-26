SC flags ‘rampant menace’ of AI-generated fake judgments worldwide

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court has cautioned that the growing practice of citing "non-existent" or incorrect judgments has emerged as a "rampant menace" affecting courts not only in India but across jurisdictions globally.

Emphasising the need for heightened vigilance in judicial proceedings, a Bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Vijay Bishnoi made the observation while hearing a special leave petition (SLP) filed by Heart and Soul Entertainment Ltd. against certain remarks made by the Bombay High Court regarding the alleged citation of a non-existent judgment.

Flagging the seriousness of the issue, the apex court observed: "However, the fact remains that this menace is rampant in all Courts now, not only in India, but throughout the world. Everyone needs to be careful about this."

The bench also noted that the issue is already under consideration on the judicial side, indicating a broader institutional concern.

During the hearing, the Director of the petitioner company, appearing in person through video conference, submitted that he wished to press the plea only with respect to the Bombay High Court’s observations.

"Though he tried to explain that he never cited that judgment, however, at the present, we are not going into that issue,” the apex court said.

Granting relief to the petitioner, the Justice Bindal-led Bench said: "As a matter of indulgence, we expunge the remarks made in the aforesaid paragraph."

In its order, the Supreme Court highlighted a broader and more pressing concern affecting the justice system.

"The fact remains that this menace is rampant in all Courts now, not only in India rather throughout the world. Everyone needs to be careful about this," the top court said, noting that it is already seized of the issue on the judicial side.

The observations assume significance in light of a recent instance where the Supreme Court had taken serious note of a trial court allegedly relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated "non-existent and fake" judgments while deciding a civil dispute. Calling it an issue with a direct bearing on the integrity of the adjudicatory process, a Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that the matter raised "considerable institutional concern", warning that reliance on "non-existent and fake" judgments could constitute misconduct and invite legal consequences.

--IANS

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