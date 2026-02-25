SC declines to entertain plea against release of film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story'

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the release of the feature film ‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’, observing that the movie’s title does not portray the Yadav community in a negative light.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the writ petition challenging the title of the film, remarking that mere apprehension of reputational harm to a community cannot render a film unconstitutional.

“We have perused the material on record. The main grievance is that the name of the forthcoming film reflects the Yadav community in bad light in society and therefore the title should be changed. We fail to understand as to how the title of a film can reflect the community in a bad light,” the Justice Nagarathan-led Bench said.

It added that the impugned title does not contain any adjective or expression carrying a negative connotation against the community.

“The title of the film nowhere has any adjective or any word that portrays the Yadav community in bad light. The apprehensions are wholly unfounded,” the apex court observed, while dismissing the petition. Clarifying its recent observations in the controversy surrounding the film earlier titled “Ghooskhor Pandat”, the Supreme Court said the present case stood on a different footing.

Distinguishing the two matters, the Justice Nagarathan-led said that the expression “ghooskhor” (meaning corrupt) attached a negative attribute to an identifiable community, whereas no such derogatory implication arose in the present case.

“In the instant case, no such negativity is attached to the Yadav community. Neither of the reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) are attracted,” the apex court held.

The petition, filed by advocate Makardhvaj Yadav, seeking restraint on the release of the film, alleged that use of the caste identifier “Yadav Ji” in the title could reinforce stereotypes and disturb social harmony.

According to the plea, the proposed release has already triggered organised protests, representations before district authorities, and public demonstrations by members of the Yadav community in several parts of the country. ​

It was argued that, despite being projected as a fictional romantic drama, the film’s title and themes could contribute to social polarisation in the prevailing socio-political climate.

Seeking urgent intervention ahead of the film’s scheduled nationwide release on Friday, the plea had urged the top court to grant an interim stay, submitting that any harm to community dignity would be irreversible if the movie were released before judicial scrutiny.

