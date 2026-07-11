SBI Funds Management flags AUM dependence, market volatility among key risks in IPO document

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) SBI Funds Management Ltd, whose Rs 11,693 crore initial public offering (IPO) opens on July 14, has dependence on assets under management (AUM), market volatility, concentration in a few mutual fund schemes, reliance on the SBI distribution network and regulatory changes among the key risks to its business, according to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

According to the company's offer documents, its revenue and profitability are substantially dependent on quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM).

Any decline in AUM due to adverse market movements, investor redemptions, lower inflows or changes in the product mix could reduce fee income and adversely impact profitability and cash flows.

The company also said around 22.82 per cent of its mutual fund AUM (MAAUM) as of March 31, 2026, was sourced from B-30 cities, where investors may exhibit higher redemption volatility during market downturns. This could lead to a sharper fall in AUM and affect revenues.

SBIFM said a significant portion of its mutual fund QAAUM and revenue is concentrated in a limited number of schemes, and any prolonged underperformance or adverse developments affecting these schemes could materially impact its business.

The offer document also highlighted the company's reliance on the SBI distribution network and brand for mobilising assets and acquiring customers.

Any disruption in these relationships, deterioration in the SBI brand or changes in commercial arrangements could adversely affect business growth.

Operational and technology-related risks also feature among the key concerns, the company highlighted saying, “We are exposed to operational risks, including technology failures, cybersecurity breaches, business continuity,”

It said technology failures, cyber-security incidents, disruptions to business continuity, dependence on third-party service providers or risks associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence could impair operations, affect investor servicing, attract regulatory action and damage its reputation.

Another key risk relates to the investment management agreement (IMA), which forms the foundation of SBIFM's business and generates substantially all of its revenue. The company said termination of the agreement under specified circumstances, without a replacement arrangement, could result in the loss of its primary revenue source.

In addition, the regulatory framework governing the mutual fund industry, including revisions to fee and commission structures, lower total expense ratio (TER) limits and the growing share of passive investment products, could put pressure on operating margins and profitability.

The IPO -- which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) -- will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 545-574 per share for the issue.

--IANS

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