Savitri Thakur to lead Indian delegation at UN meet for social development

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur is expected to visit New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 64th Session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD).

The annual event, scheduled to take place from February 2 to 10 in Conference Room 4, UN Headquarters, US, provides a global platform for Member States to review progress, share experiences, and exchange best practices.

“India’s participation in the 64th session reflects its continued engagement with multilateral efforts on social development and its commitment to constructive dialogue on global social policy priorities,” said the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Thakur’s visit will also provide an opportunity for interaction with UN agencies and representatives of other Member States on matters related to social development.

The Commission for Social Development, a functional commission of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), focuses on advancing international cooperation on social development issues, including social inclusion, equity, and welfare-oriented policies.

The priority theme of the event is “advancing social development and social justice through coordinated, equitable, and inclusive policies. It will also focus on emerging issues such as eradicating poverty and ensuring dignity through resilient care and support systems.

High-level discussions at CSocD64 will focus on turning Doha commitments into national action with accountability, participation, and equity at the centre.

Thakur also led the Indian delegation at the 63rd session of the CSocD63, held in February 2025.

She stated that India is promoting digital and financial literacy among women entrepreneurs in rural areas.

“India has embraced ‘women-led development’, ensuring women are key players in shaping the development trajectory,” said Thakur.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as a crucial opportunity to reset global priorities and strengthen collective action.

