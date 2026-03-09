March 09, 2026 2:35 PM हिंदी

Saurabh Shukla says actors would ‘give their right arm’ to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Saurabh Shukla, who will be seen starring in the film “King”, believes that working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is something most actors would readily sign up for, even joking that they would “give their right arm” for the opportunity.

The actor had earlier shared that the upcoming film starring SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan featured 70 percent of Bollywood. Asked if he thinks having an ensemble cast is the new grammar for making movies in mainstream cinema?

Pat came the reply from Saurabh, who told IANS: “No, it’s not like that.”

“Of course, an ensemble cast is a great thing to happen, where each character is treated with dignity. That’s why each character, each actor, becomes an integral part of it. And that’s how we call it an ensemble cast. Ensemble casts should be there in every film.”

Speaking about the buzz around the upcoming film King, Saurabh clarified his earlier remark about “70 per cent of the industry” being associated with the project, saying it was meant to highlight the scale of the film and the enthusiasm around it.

“The point is, when this question was asked to me about King, I said 70 percent of the industry is there. What I mean by that is, one, King is a very big film.”

He explained that the statement was not meant to suggest that only actors make up the film’s large participation.

“And when I say 70 percent of the industry, it does not only mean actors. The industry is not made of actors alone. Actors may be 70 percent or 80 percent of the people involved; there’s no problem with that. But everybody wants to be a part of that big film.”

According to him, the excitement around the project stems largely from the chance to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan.

"...That’s what it is. It’s there, and everybody loves Shah Rukh. One call from his office, or if he calls personally, you will give your right arm to work with him,” said the actor, who has previously worked with SRK in Baadshah and Hey Ram.

However, the actor remained tight-lipped about his role in King. When asked how many scenes he has in the film, he said audiences would have to watch it to find out.

“They will reveal only as much as they want to reveal about the film. I am nobody to…I can reveal as much as you want about Khuli Kitaab, but not about King.”

--IANS

dc/

