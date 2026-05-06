May 06, 2026 12:47 PM हिंदी

Saumya Tandon misses home after meeting new people & making friends at vacation

Saumya Tandon misses home after meeting new people & making friends at vacation

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon recently shared glimpses from her peaceful getaway, further revealing that while she loved meeting new people and making new friends during the trip, she is now missing home.

The actress who was surrounded by mountains, sea views, breezy weather and scenic landscapes, appeared to have enjoyed a rejuvenating vacation.

Taking to her social media account, Saumya shared a series of pictures from her trip and wrote, “Last few days …..with mountains , sea, sun, breeze, cold, sunny, meeting new people, making friends, getting duped, being helped, loving being away and then missing home….. Last few days , well lived. #saumyatandon #vacation #happydays #holiday #lastweek.”

In the pictures, Saumya is seen soaking in nature and living peaceful moments while enjoying serene moments.

In one picture, she is seated against a breathtaking coastal mountain backdrop, dressed in a casual black jacket, teal pants, sneakers and a beige cap.

Another picture shows her relaxing beside a beautiful poolside café in a floral outfit with a scarf wrapped around her head.

Saumya also shared a happy picture posing inside a rustic wooden structure while dressed in sporty travel wear.

Going by the visuals, Saumya appears to have travelled through scenic coastal regions of California, especially around the Big Sur coastline, while she has not confirmed the location yet.

Talking about Saumya’s professional front, the actress was recently seen in the first installment of the blockbuster movie “Dhurandhar” opposite Akshaye Khanna.

At the beginning of her career, Saumya took up modelling assignments early in her career and was the "Femina Cover Girl First Runner Up" in 2006.

She also appeared in the Afghan serial Khushi in 2008 as part of the international project, where she played the lead of an Afghan woman doctor.

The actress also tried her hands on hosting and co-hosted Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Shah Rukh Khan. She has also hosted Dance India Dance for 3 seasons, and Bournvita Quiz Contest, along with Derek O'Brien for three seasons.

In 2018, she hosted the second season of Entertainment Ki Raat.

In Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, she played the role of Kareena's character's sister Roop.

In 2015, she took up playing the role of Anita in the comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She is also known as "gori mem" from the serial, due to her being referred to as the same in the show by Rohitashv Gour's character.

–IANS

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