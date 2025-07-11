July 11, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan Shaheens on England Tour

Lahore, July 11 (IANS) Pakistan Shaheens are set to embark on an England tour later this month, with middle-order batter Saud Shakeel named captain of an 18-member squad.

The team will play two three-day matches and three 50-over games from July 17 to August 6, as part of a key developmental tour aimed at providing exposure to the country's most promising emerging cricketers.

Shakeel, who has featured in 19 Test matches for Pakistan, will bring much-needed experience to the side. He is joined by three other capped players — left-arm pacer Mir Hamza, fast bowler Musa Khan, and offspinner Sajid Khan — all of whom will play crucial roles in mentoring the young squad during the multi-format assignment.

The squad reflects a strong emphasis on domestic performance. Azan Awais and Maaz Sadaqat, the two leading run-scorers from the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, have been rewarded for their stellar form with national A team call-ups.

Their consistency in the first-class arena has not gone unnoticed, and the tour presents an ideal opportunity for them to showcase their talent in foreign conditions.

Offspin-bowling allrounder Mubasir Khan and wristspinner Faisal Akram, both familiar faces in domestic and youth cricket circles, also earn spots. Faisal, who has played for Pakistan U-19 and PSL franchise Multan Sultans, adds variety to the spin attack alongside Sajid and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz.

Ubaid Shah, younger brother of Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah, leads the pace battery alongside Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahid Aziz. The tour will serve as a crucial test of their skills in seaming English conditions.

Before their departure on July 16, the squad will undergo a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi. The support staff includes Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), and Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), who will oversee preparations.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Saud Shakeel (capt), Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Shahid Aziz, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Support staff:

Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach)

--IANS

hs/bsk/

