Puri beach transforms into canvas of Indian valour and innovation this Independence Day

Puri, Aug 14 (IANS) Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again captured the spirit of patriotism and innovation with his latest creations on the shores of Puri beach.

Ahead of Independence Day, Patnaik unveiled a series of science-themed sand sculptures that celebrate India’s remarkable achievements and military prowess.

One of the significant and eye-catching sculptures depicted “Operation Sindoor”. One of India’s most successful military missions, Operation Sindoor came alive on sand as a result of art of Pattnaik. The intricate artwork creatively portrays Rafale fighter jets striking enemy bases.

This was symbolised by a striking red bindi positioned over a map of India. The sculpture not only highlights India’s strategic strength but also celebrates the bravery and skill of its armed forces.

Speaking about his latest work, Patnaik expressed his deep connection to the themes he chose to create. “On this Independence Day, I wanted to showcase India’s strength, innovation, and patriotism through my art,” he said. “Operation Sindoor’ stands as a symbol of our nation’s strategic brilliance and courage, and I hope this sculpture inspires pride among every Indian.”

Patnaik’s sand art, known for its detailed craftsmanship and powerful messaging, draws visitors from across the country and beyond. This year, his focus on science and defence reflects the growing pride in India’s technological advancements and military capabilities. By choosing to depict a recent and significant military operation, Patnaik links the historical significance of Independence Day with contemporary achievements that define the nation’s present and future.

The sculptures on Puri beach serve not only as a tribute to India’s freedom struggle on the occasion of Independence Day but also as a reminder of the country’s ongoing journey towards progress and self-reliance particularly in the fields of defence and science. Sudarshan Patnaik’s artistic tribute encourages viewers to reflect on the sacrifices made for the nation’s security and the innovative spirit that continues to propel India forward.

