Panchayat leaders hail PM Modi for recognising grassroots governance on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Panchayat representatives from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, invited as special guests for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour.

They also highlighted the developmental work being carried out in their villages under various government schemes.

Anuprita Sachin Bhade, the Sarpanch of Mhatodi village in Akola district, Maharashtra, said: “Our village has been awarded under the Smart Taluka initiative. I am extremely happy to be invited as a special guest for the 79th Independence Day ceremony. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for this opportunity. I firmly believe that if a woman is determined, she can achieve progress in any field. I appeal to all women to step out of their homes and actively participate in the nation's development.”

Sandeep Khot, Sarpanch of Maharanatpur village in Sangli district, Maharashtra, added, “We have successfully implemented all the schemes rolled out by the central government. From housing to electricity, water supply, and free ration — the government has ensured that all basic needs are met. We are thankful to PM Modi for inviting us to this prestigious event.”

Rajkumar, Panchayat head of Vamani village in Latur district, called the invitation a proud moment: “I consider myself fortunate to be here. The work we’ve done in our village is being recognised. Everyone in our village now has a house. Through the Nal Se Jal scheme, we’ve ensured water access, and under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, we planted a large number of trees. We are committed to taking our village forward.”

Manik Harkar, from Kumbhari in Jintur, Parbhani district, was specially invited for his leadership in rural transformation. He said,

“My fellow villagers are proud that I have been invited here. Our village has around 1,500 people. Thanks to PM Modi, every family now has a house. The central government has played a vital role in revitalising our village, paving the way for prosperity.”

From Rajasthan, Ved Prakash, Sarpanch of Piplun Gram Panchayat in Bhilwara district, also thanked the Prime Minister: “It is a matter of pride that the head of the country remembered the heads of villages and invited us to the Red Fort. The Central government has enhanced our dignity. We have implemented multiple central and state schemes. Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, we have achieved significant irrigation improvements. We've planted over 78,000 trees after removing encroachments and have also made major progress in water conservation. Many villagers have benefited from the housing scheme as well.”

