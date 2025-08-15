Village voices reach the Red Fort: Gram pradhans laud PM Modi’s vision

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Panchayat representatives invited as special guests to the 79th Independence Day celebrations have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the moment one of immense pride and honour. Many described the invitation as a recognition of grassroots governance and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing Central government schemes in their villages.

Fakir Mohammad, the Gram Pradhan of Azadpur village in Amethi district, Uttar Pradesh, said: “I feel truly honoured. PM Modi has shown great respect for village leadership by inviting us. Our mission is to bring Central government schemes to the ground level, and we are working tirelessly to achieve that.”

From Agra district’s Sewra village, Sarpanch Virendra Tyagi shared: “Being invited as a special guest at the 79th Independence Day celebration fills me with immense happiness and pride. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Aman Nisha, Gram Pradhan of Amkotwa village in Lakhimpur Kheri, also expressed her gratitude, saying, “We thank PM Modi for recognising grassroots-level leaders like us. This is a moment of pride, especially for women who are working hard in different fields. It’s essential that their efforts are acknowledged.”

She added, “Getting an opportunity to contest panchayat elections has empowered me to contribute meaningfully to my village and community. I became a village head at a very young age, and it has been a transformative experience. I am actively implementing various Central schemes for the benefit of my people.”

Inasiyas Murmu from Jharkhand’s Godda district, representing Manikpur Gram Panchayat, also shared his thoughts: “Our state has a significant tribal population. We are grateful to PM Modi for inviting us. Earlier, government schemes rarely reached the people, but things have changed. Now, we are focused on ensuring that every scheme reaches the intended beneficiaries, and we are working hard towards that goal.”

