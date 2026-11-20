Hong Kong, Nov 20 (IANS) India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open 2026 with a hard-fought three-game victory over China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi on Friday.

In their quarterfinal match, the Indian pair registered a 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 win. They lost the second game but bounced back to win the third to book their spot in the semis.

Satwik and Chirag quickly found their ground, as they led 6-3 and then 9-6 and raced to 11-7 at the first interval. After the change of ends, the pair sprinted ahead to 15-10 and took just 13 minutes to win the opening game 21-12.

The second game was a lot more competitive, and there was nothing between the teams at 4-4 before the Indians were a little ahead at 9-9. Hu and Lin took the game at 13-11 and moved out to 15-11 before winning it 21-13.

The Indians made a strong comeback in the third game and led 11-7 at the interval. They kept the winning momentum going to surge ahead 15-9 and 17-10, and though the Chinese duo pulled some way back towards the close, Satwik and Chirag kept their composure to win the game 21-16 and enter the last four.

On the other hand, India's Rakshitha Ramraj was ousted in the women's singles quarterfinals following her 19-21, 16-21 defeat by Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in 53 minutes.

The 19-year-old Indian fought hard in the first game which saw the scores remain level at 13-13. Chochuwong edged ahead at 17-15 but Rakshitha fought her way back to even at 17-17. Thai shuttler, however, kept her cool to clinch it 21-19.

In the second game, Chochuwong again carried a narrow lead and then scored four in a row to go 14-10 up. She continued to hold the Indian at arm's length and claimed victory in the 21-16 semi-final.

--IANS

hs/