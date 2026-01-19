January 19, 2026 1:55 PM हिंदी

Satvika Veeravalli introduced as protagonist of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'

Satvika Veeravalli introduced as protagonist of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' (Photo Credit: Geetha Arts/Instagram)

Hyderabad, Jan 19(IANS) The makers of director Pavan Sadineni's upcoming Telugu film,'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Monday introduced Satvika Veeravalli as the lead of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, is being presented by well known production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

Geetha Arts, which is one of the firms presenting the film, took to its Instagram page to share the introduction video of the actress. It wrote, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky…. Introducing Satvika Veeravalli - The dreamer who gives wings to #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

The introduction video begins with a child, pointing to the sky and asking "How do I go to space?" Viewers are then given a glimpse of the heroine.The introduction video shows Satvika Veeravalli as a youngster from the rural parts who is dissuaded from pursuing her dream of going to space.

We hear a man's voice saying, "Coming from a village that has no roads, you harbour plans of going to space? First, you show us if you can cross the borders of the village. Then, we'll see."

It is evident that the film will revolve around the character that Satvika Veeravalli plays and that she is actually the protagonist. The film is about a girl from a remote rural region realising her dream of becoming an astronaut and going to space.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It has two-time National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best in business, Sujith Sarang. The film has editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

The heroine introduction video also discloses the fact that the film is scheduled to hit screens for summer this year.

--IANS

mkr/

