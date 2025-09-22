Sargun Mehta talks about having 35 characters in upcoming show "Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan"

September 22, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Sep 22 (IANS) Actress-turned-producer Sargun Mehta is all set to present another powerful story with her upcoming fiction drama, “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan”.

Sargun Mehta, who is also a producer with her own production banner Dreamiyata, spoke about what makes "Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan" stand out: it is not just its moving storyline but the sheer scale and depth of its characters.

With nearly 35 characters carefully cast over a span of six months, the show has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling journeys for her as a producer. Sargun also admitted that this project is very close to her heart, not just as a producer but as a storyteller.

She also said that every role, big or small, has been shaped with equal love and importance, making the show feel authentic and alive. Sargun Mehta, producer from Dreamiyata, said, “There are very few shows that television allows you to meet a multitude of characters, each with their own unique story and depth. We are particularly proud of how this show is crafted from multiple perspectives, making it a rich, layered experience. I think we have had 35 characters cast. It was the toughest we have ever had, taking about six months, but we found the perfect actor for every role, even the smallest ones.”

She further added, “The idea is that the entire world of the show comes alive, not just the lead characters. I am really fond of several actors, and every time I see their scenes, I smile. I am excited to see if the audience feels the same way. We are all excited, and we have put our heart and soul into this, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is adapted from Zed Kannada’s acclaimed “Puttakana Makkalu. The show traces the emotional journey of Ganga Mai, a mother left by her husband for not bearing a son, who chooses to raise her three daughters with strength, dignity, and grace, set against the soulful backdrop of Varanasi. The show celebrates the resilience of women and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughters.

With its multi-layered characters, authentic setting, and heartfelt narrative, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan promises to be more than just a television show; it’s an emotional experience that will make viewers smile, cry, and reflect.

