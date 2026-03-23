Sarah Michelle Gellar on ’90s trends she hopes never make a comeback

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Sarah Michelle Gellar, known for her work in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Cruel Intentions, has listed out things she doesn't want to bring back from the ‘90s era.

The actress was at the Ready or Not 2: Here I Come world premiere screening at SXSW in Austin, Texas and she spoke about the resurgence of the decade in today's trends, reports people.com.

"Well, honestly, it's fashion and it's all back right now," she responded when asked if there were any '90s items she'd want to bring back.

Gellar then seemingly referenced the new hit series Love Story, which centers around Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. - the former of whom worked at Calvin Klein and is currently going viral as a style inspiration all over again.

"So thank goodness I saved my Calvin Klein slip dresses. Thank goodness."

Despite people returning to the decade for their style influence, she also has things she hated fashion-wise.

"I have two trends I never want to come back though, which are the eyebrows, the thin eyebrows, and chokers because they just cut your … no one should have no neck," she said.

Gellar also talked about her relationship with Freddie Prinze Jr. as the two got married in 2002 and share daughter Charlotte, 16, and son Rocky, 13.

"Our running joke is that every year we have to look up when our anniversary is," she said about her husband.

She also discussed the scrapped Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, reports people.com.

Gellar had been working with director Chloé Zhao on the project, but they were told the show wouldn't be moving forward on March 11.

“No one saw this coming," she explained, noting they had shot a pilot episode.

“We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, was proud to constantly remind us that they had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for them."

“The fans are why I wanted to do it in the first place,” she added.

“To thank them, to show them, and to be there for them, because that's what Buffy was about. Buffy was about chosen family, and that you may feel like you don't belong in the world, but there's someone out there who sees you. And for me, it's always been about me seeing those fans.”

Despite this, Gellar plans on staying positive and keeping her sights set on future projects.

"I’m going to hold my head high and keep going. That’s what Buffy Summers would do."

Gellar plays Ursula Danforth in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, a sequel to the 2019 horror film. She stars alongside Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood.

--IANS

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