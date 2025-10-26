October 26, 2025 12:48 AM हिंदी

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who was seen as Sahil Sarabhai in the show "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai" paid an emotional tribute to his onscreen dad Satish Shah.

In an emotional video posted on social media, Sumeet remembered his precious moment with Satish Shah, calling him “Kaka” with affection.

Looking back at their journey together, he started the video saying, “Back in 2004, we started a show and stopped it after only 70 episodes. 21 years later, that show has become the heartbeat of people. The show is Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.”

Revealing how the audience identifies with the characters of the show, he added, “People come up to us and say, ‘I’m the Sahil of my house,’ or ‘this is the Roshesh of the home' or 'my wife behaves just like Monisha', but no one ever said, ‘this is the Indravadan of our home,’ because there was only one Indravadan — Satish Kaka and he has left us today.”

Reflecting on the unique bond shared by the cast of "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", Sumeet shared, “The bigger this show became, the stronger our bond grew. So whenever we would meet, we were not Sumeet, Rupali, or Rajesh. We addressed each other as Sahil, Monisha, Rosesh, Dad, and Mom."

A visibly emotional Sumeet added, “Today, the head of the Sarabhai family, our most senior member, has left us. He had been struggling for some time, and finally, life can be very cruel.”

A teary-eyed Sumeet ended the message by accepting condolences as the elder son of the Sarabhai family.

“To all the fans sending condolences to the Sarabhai family, as the eldest son, I accept them."

"And to Dad, I just want to say — safe travels, Dad. See you on the other side," the clip concluded.

"Love you satish kaka.. Love you dad... We all love you and miss you indu..narad muniiiii..#sarabhaivssarabhai #indravadansarabhai," Sumeet captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Vande Bharat Express halt at Reasi sparks joy among J&K locals

Vande Bharat Express halt at Reasi sparks joy among J&K locals

Patna Pirates to face Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 after defence helps them beat U Mumba in Play-in 2 in Season 12 of the Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba in Play-in 2, to face Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1

Chennaiyin FC go down in a hard-fought opener against Mohun Bagan in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC go down in a hard-fought opener against Mohun Bagan

Aryan, Nitin shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers eliminate defending champions Haryana Steelers in tight Play-in 1 clash of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Aryan, Nitin shine as Pink Panthers eliminate holders Haryana Steelers in tight clash

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Rights groups hold protest rally in Kolkata against SIR

Rights groups hold protest rally in Kolkata against SIR

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, Anant Deshmukh, Ahaana, and Dhruv extend India’s winning streak at Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, Anant Deshmukh, Ahaana, and Dhruv extend India’s winning streak at Asian Youth Games

Education must to eradicate social inequality: Siddaramaiah

Education must to eradicate social inequality: Siddaramaiah

'Deeply regrettable and isolated incident': BCCI secretary Saikia on Australian cricketers' molestation case (Ld)

'Deeply regrettable and isolated incident': BCCI secretary Saikia on Australian cricketers' molestation case (Ld)