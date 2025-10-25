Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar says 'feels I have lost my father' after Satish Shah's demise

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Kumar, known for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in the popular show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" has paid an emotional tribute to his beloved co-star Satish Shah after his sudden demise. He revealed that it feels like he has lost his father.

Rajesh posted a statement on his Instagram handle that read, "This is the worst hour for me… I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more… all I can say is that it feels I have lost my father…(sic)"

"A man full of life n humour. Challenging everything.. Made his name left his mark as an actor… this is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai’s family). Let’s pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers," he added.

JD Majethia, who produced "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" also expressed his grief, saying, "My heart breaks to say this (broken heart) Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of cremation by tonight."

Satish Shah's last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 p.m on October 26.

The 'Main Hoon Na' actor is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

Earlier, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre issued a statement confirming the news of Satish Shah's demise.They shared, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah.”

They added, “Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived.”

--IANS

pm/