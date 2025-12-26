Sara Ali Khan: We’ve been through a lot together especially earlier this year with ‘abba’

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan has opened up about the knife attack on her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, earlier this January, saying that the family endured an extremely difficult phase at the beginning of the year.

Sharmila and Sara were speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast called “ALL ABOUT HER”. Soha asked a question to the grandmother-granddaughter duo about what they have learned from each other.

Sara said: “I have learned that dignity and grace above all else even in the hardest of times. I think as a family we have been through quite a lot together especially earlier this year with abba (Saif Ali Khan).”

It was in January, when Saif was attacked with a knife by an intruder at his Mumbai home during an alleged robbery attempt, sustaining multiple stab wounds to his back and arm, requiring surgery but ultimately recovering.

Sara added: “But I think just holding herself together and not letting that go I think that’s something.”

Talking about that one thing about her grandmother Sharmila Tagore he wants to incorporate in her life, she said: “ I think badhi ammi is very dignified and that is something I really aspire to be able to inculcate in life.”

Talking about Sara, who is the daughter of Saif and Amrita Singh, was last seen in Metro... In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 anthology film Life in a... Metro. The film stars an ensemble cast consisting of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The narrative interweaves multiple contemporary love stories set in urban India, exploring themes of connection, loneliness, and emotional vulnerability in modern relationships. The title of the film has a thematic link to the song 'In Dino' from the previous film 'Life in a...Metro'.

She is all geared up to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do”.

