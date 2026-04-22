Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday midnight, shared a glimpse of her night shoot and also posted fun selfies with her team at 2:43 AM from the sets.

Taking to her social media account, the actress gave fans a peek into her late-night schedule, and also captured a few candid and fun moments with her team and crew.

In the pictures, Sara is seen striking playful poses for the camera, with her team gathering around her and posing for the picture.

In one of the selfies, Sara is seen pouting and candidly giggling.

She wrote, “Raat Bhar shoot. @arbaazb doesn’t believe at boomerangs at 2:43am…”

Talking about the actress, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy as a bee with her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The teaser of the film was recently dropped on social media by the makers of the movie, giving audiences a glimpse into a chaotic and entertaining storyline.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen in an important comical role.

The story, as per the teaser, revolves around a husband caught in a web of confusion between multiple women.

Talking about‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ is the sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress is the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

She made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, opposite late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

She is also the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Over the years, Sara has been a part of many movies like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and others.

–IANS

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