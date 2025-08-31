August 31, 2025 12:19 AM हिंदी

Sara Ali Khan performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

Sara Ali Khan performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan participated in the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat on Saturday. The 'Kedarnath' actress was seen worshipping Mother Ganga amidst the sounds of bells and drums, and the chanting of mantras.

Fellow devotees were also thrilled to see Sara among them in a simple ethnic wear with minimalistic makeup. The President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, Sushant Mishra, and other officials welcomed the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress with an angavastra and prasad.

For those who do not know, Sara has participated in the Ganga Aarti several times before with her actress mother, Amrita Singh.

Sara is often seen visiting religious sites like Kedarnath ever since her acting debut in 2018. While some praise her for embracing her maternal roots, others criticize her for visiting Hindu temples despite coming from a family of Nawabs.

Giving back to the trolls, Sara said that she does not wish to see things through the lens of religion and the caste divide in society.

Talking about her professional commitments, Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmaan Khurrana for the first time, in the upcoming romantic comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2".

The primary schedule of the sequel is underway in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad). The shoot for the drama was recently disrupted after the production team faced major resistance from the locals.

If the reports are to be believed, certain members of the crew were allegedly beaten up by agitated locals, creating panic on the set. Although the reason for the rift is not known till now, the incident has raised concerns about the security arrangements during shoots in public places.

Other videos from the sets, featuring Sara and Ayushmann, also circulated on social media.

The film is being made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh", starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Chelsea FC beat Fulham amid refereeing controversies in Premier League on Saturday. Photo credit: Chelsea FC/X

Premier League: Chelsea beat Fulham amid refereeing controversies

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris for pole in thrilling McLaren battle in Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort (Netherlands) on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1/X

Formula 1: Piastri edges Norris for Dutch GP pole in thrilling McLaren battle

Second tiebreaker in two days sees U Mumba clinch thriller, edge Gujarat Giants 6-5 in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Second tie-breaker in two days sees U Mumba clinch thriller, edge Gujarat Giants 6-5

Nitish Rana and Ayush Doseja help West Delhi set up final against Central Delhi in Season 2 of Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2025: Rana, Doseja help West Delhi set up final against Central Delhi

Vinod Singh and Shailendra Singh seize lead on the third day of 14th Dakshin Dare cross-country rally near Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday; Photo credit: fmsci

Vinod-Shailendra seize Dakshin Dare lead; Karnataka’s Aieman-Sagar ready for final assault

Two special trains leave Jammu with over 1,200 stranded passengers (Photo: IANS)

Two special trains leave Jammu with over 1,200 stranded passengers

Bruno Fernandes’ last-gasp penalty saves Manchester United in dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Photo credit:

Premier League: Fernandes’ last-gasp penalty saves Man United in dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley

PM Modi and Zelenskyy hold key phone call on Ukraine peace and bilateral ties ahead of SCO meet

PM Modi and Zelensky hold key phone call on Ukraine peace and bilateral ties ahead of SCO meet

Sara Ali Khan performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

Sara Ali Khan performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

CM Bhupendra Patel visits Ganesh pandals across Ahmedabad

CM Bhupendra Patel visits Ganesh pandals across Ahmedabad