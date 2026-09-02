September 02, 2026 3:29 PM हिंदी

Sara Ali Khan finds her ‘unbound, unbothered, and untamed’ side at Tso Moriri

Sara Ali Khan finds her ‘unbound, unbothered, and untamed’ side at Tso Moriri

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, shared glimpses from her visit to Tso Moriri, one of Ladakh’s most breathtaking high-altitude lakes.

The ‘Simmba’ actress appeared to be enjoying a peaceful escape surrounded by the region’s dramatic landscapes and pristine natural beauty. Sharing moments from her getaway on social media, Sara captioned the post, “Unbound, unbothered, and untamed.” Her pictures perfectly captured the free-spirited mood of the travel pictures.

In the photos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing beside the serene Tso Moriri lake, surrounded by breathtaking mountain views. The accompanying videos capture panoramic views from the hilltops, with clouds drifting between the majestic mountains. One of the pictures also shows Sara sitting beside a warm bonfire, adding a cosy touch to her otherwise adventurous getaway.

Known for her love of travel and exploring new destinations, Sara often gives fans a peek into her adventures through social media. Her latest Tso Moriri diaries once again offered a glimpse of the actress embracing the tranquillity and raw beauty of the mountains.

Previously, Sara Ali Khan had shared glimpses from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations, giving a peek into how she marked the festival with her family. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress, along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, joined her father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan for the Pataudi family’s Raksha Bandhan celebration this year.

Work-wise, Sara Ali Khan’s most recent appearance was in Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.” The film, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Before that, Sara Ali Khan appeared in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama “Metro... In Dino” (2025), which featured an ensemble cast including, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

--IANS

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