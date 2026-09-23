Lisa Ray embraces her ‘aunty era’: ‘We mess with the rules, rewrite the script’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray has opened up about embracing her “aunty era” in a recent social media post. She shared a candid take on motherhood, womanhood and breaking conventional rules.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actress shared her images and wrote, “Where my aunties at? I’m in my aunty era. Oh, but wait. I’m a mom of little ones too.” She further celebrated women who refuse to be bound by traditional rules, adding, “Bitch, we’re the aunties who mess with the rules, rewrite the script and still make it to school pickup.”

In the first photo, Lisa Ray can be seen striking a cheerful pose, while the next picture features her posing alongside her daughter. For the outing, Lisa opted for a white T-shirt featuring the word “Aunty” paired with blue jeans, keeping her look casual and comfortable.

Lisa frequently uses her social media to share personal reflections on life, motherhood and navigating different stages of womanhood.

A few days ago, Lisa Ray took a trip down memory lane as she reflected on growing up in the 1980s and recalled the music, fashion and carefree spirit that shaped her youth. In an Instagram post, she revisited some of her favourite memories from the decade, from colourful leg warmers and experimental hairstyles to the iconic fashion trends inspired by films such as Flashdance.

The actress also reminisced about listening to music by global stars Madonna and Michael Jackson, while sharing her special fondness for British pop band Duran Duran.

“I DID live through the 80s. Candy coloured leg warmers, questionable hair choices, Flashdance style sweatshirt, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Michael Hutchence Named my pets after Duran Duran. Summers in Calcutta and long weekends spent cycling the neighbourhood in Toronto. Long drives with the radio blasting and in all that hazy sweetness of youth, an itch of rebellion,” she wrote.

Lisa added, “Am I am 80s kid? Resilient, independent and tough? Yup. But tempered now by life’s ruptures, having passed through unchosen borders. Maybe this version of me needs an 80s replay. Where’s the hairspray?”

On the professional front, Lisa Ray has garnered international recognition for her work in films such as “Water,” “I Can’t Think Straight” and “The World Unseen.” “Water” went on to earn an Academy Award nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. Most recently she appeared in the popular streaming series “Four More Shots Please.”

--IANS

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