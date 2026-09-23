Asian Games: Defending champions India women beat Iran edge closer to Kabaddi SF

Aichi, Japan, Sep 23 (IANS) India continued their title defence at the 2026 Asian Games women's kabaddi event with a 37-23 win over Iran in their second Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium here on Wednesday.

Iran started brightly, building an early 8-4 lead and asking questions of India's defensive line. India found their footing through Pooja, whose super raid cut into Iran's advantage before another brilliant raid from her levelled the score and shifted momentum firmly in India's favour.

From there, India took control, closing out the first half 19-15 with a well-rounded effort in both raiding and defence. The side carried that momentum into the second period, extending the lead steadily as Iran struggled to convert pressure into points, eventually finishing the half 18-8 to complete a 37-23 victory.

India's total of 37 points included 7 bonus points and 4 All-Out points, while Iran managed 6 bonus points across the match. India also picked up a Super Tackle point in the second half as their defence continued to disrupt Iran's raiding rhythm.

India, who had defeated Bangladesh in their opener, will next face Japan in their final Group A fixture on Thursday to confirm a place in the semifinal.

India are placed alongside Iran, hosts Japan and Iran. Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Nepal make up Group B.

After round-robin matches, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. There will be no bronze medal matches with both losing semi-finalists securing spots on the podium.

India are three-time Asian Games kabaddi champions in the women’s event. Iran are the only other gold medallists, having bagged the title at Jakarta 2018.

--IANS

bc/