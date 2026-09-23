Khushbu on R Veeramani case: The powerful must never be allowed to believe they are untouchable!

Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Calling for stringent action against the suspects if their guilt was established in the POCSO case filed against industrialist R Veeramani, well known actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday observed that the case raised deeply disturbing questions and stressed on the fact that the powerful must never be allowed to believe they were untouchable.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the case that has shocked the state in particular and the nation in general, the actress said, "A child’s pain cannot be bought. Her voice cannot be silenced. Justice cannot be negotiated. And the powerful must never be allowed to believe they are untouchable."

She went on to observe, "There is nothing more monstrous, more cowardly or more unforgivable than the sexual abuse of a child. A child is meant to be protected, not violated, silenced or made to carry the scars of someone else’s depravity."

Khushbu, who expressed outrage over the developments in the case, wrote, "My anger is absolute, unequivocal and uncompromising. If wealth, 70 crores in this case, influence or political and personal connections are used to bury the truth to silence a victim or obstruct justice, it angers me more and that is equally unacceptable. It must be exposed and investigated. #RVeeramani case raises deeply disturbing questions. How did he go scott free for all these years? What a shame."

The actress concluded her post saying, "If guilt is established, there must be no escape. The law must come down with its full force and punish the perpetrator and those involved in the crime, without delay. #justiceforchildren

#fightagainstsexualabuse."

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) widened its investigation into the POCSO case involving industrialist R. Veeramani by arresting Ganesan, who had previously worked for Gem Granites.

The arrest followed the alleged discovery of an objectionable video involving Veeramani and a minor girl on Ganesan's mobile phone. A couple identified as Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, who are believed to have maintained links with Veeramani, were also arrested.

Ganesan, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan were produced before a court after the completion of preliminary formalities. The court remanded all three to judicial custody, the police said.

The investigation forms part of the wider POCSO case against Veeramani, a prominent figure in the granite industry. He has already been arrested over allegations that he sexually abused several minor girls.

--IANS

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