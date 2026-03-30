Saqib Saleem says, his character in ‘Kaptaan’ believes in getting job done by any means necessary

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming title ‘Kaptaan’, has said that his character of a cop in the series often cuts corners.

The series is set against the charged backdrop of Jwalabad, this gritty crime saga dives into a world where crime has evolved into structured cartels, and power is no longer claimed through chaos alone, but control.

The series also stars Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Anjumm Shharma, Aarif Zakaria, Poojaa Gor, Vikram Kochhar, and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the show and his character, Saqib Saleem shared, “Kaptaan pushed me to explore a space that was both emotionally demanding and internally conflicted. Playing SSP Samardeep meant stepping into the shoes of a cop who doesn’t always go by the book, but believes in getting the job done. He’s someone who is constantly navigating the weight of his past while trying to stay in control of the present, and that very tension shapes his decisions”.

He further mentioned, “It’s a layered character that made the entire journey both challenging and rewarding for me. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this world on Amazon MX Player”.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Monday, and it promises a gritty crime saga. It explores a wider network of counterfeit operations, organized rackets, and a growing turf war that begins to take shape.

Talking about his character, Siddharth Nigam said, “Kabir walks into the story with fire in his veins. He is angry, damaged, and driven, and that makes him dangerous in ways even he may not fully understand. There’s an unpredictability to him that keeps the tension alive, because you’re never quite sure which way he’ll go next. What I found most compelling about the show was how his journey becomes increasingly personal as the story unfolds, and I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing that”.

Kavita Kaushik said, “Having played a cop before, it was exciting to revisit the uniform with a fresh perspective in Kaptaan. My character brings a certain sharpness along with a lighter, more spirited energy within an otherwise intense narrative, which made it a lot of fun to portray. It was refreshing to be part of a story that balances intensity with moments of sheer unpredictability”.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja, under the banner of Baweja Studios, the series is set to stream on Amazon MX Player on April 3, 2026.

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--IANS

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