‘Sapne vs Everyone 2’ trailer promises high-stakes cocktail of film industry and real estate

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming season of the streaming series ‘Sapne vs Everyone’ was unveiled on Thursday. It revisits key moments from season one before plunging straight into the chaos that lies ahead.

The series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s film industry and the high-stakes world of real estate, the fast-paced montage captures how every decision comes at the cost of leveraging powerful connections, huge sums of money, and power struggles.

Talking about the show, Paramvir Singh Cheema shared, “It has been truly overwhelming to see the love audiences showered on the first season and the way they’ve embraced my character. Getting the opportunity to return as Prashant has been incredibly rewarding. I’m deeply grateful for the support we received and can’t wait for everyone to join Prashant again as he continues chasing his dreams of becoming an actor”.

The series is written and directed by Ambrish Verma. It follows Prashant’s (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) gritty hustle in an unforgiving film industry and Jimmy’s (played by Ambrish Verma) calculated climb through the cut-throat world of real estate and politics, ruled by power, ambition, and control. As old wounds resurface, their journeys spiral through rejection, revenge, and risky choices.

Ambrish Verma said, “‘Sapne vs Everyone’ has not been just another project for me, but a dream. The incredible love and appreciation that Season one received from audiences across the world inspired us to bring Season two to life, continuing this grounded story that reflects social realities many of us relate to. I am grateful to TVF and Prime Video for giving me the platform to share this journey with audiences in India and beyond. In the new season, you will see characters more intense and evolved, raising both the scale and the stakes”.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar and Vijay Koshy under the banner of The Viral Fever, the series will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

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