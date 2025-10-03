October 03, 2025 3:18 PM हिंदी

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her most fulfilling roles as she reflects on her Bollywood journey

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra reflected on her journey in Bollywood. She opened up about the roles that have been most fulfilling for her.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the 'Dangal' actress stated that she shared how each project has shaped her as an actor and contributed to her growth in the industry. When asked about her journey as an actress, Sanya reflected on the most fulfilling aspects of her career. She shared, “It’s been a beautiful journey so far. I’ve had the privilege of working with great people and playing incredible characters. I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved so far. I’ve learned so much from every project.”

Sanya, of late, has been busy promoting her film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” which also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Rohit Saraf. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, locked horns with "Kantara Chapter 1” on October 2.

Talking about the lively and enjoyable atmosphere on set, Sanya shared, “We had a blast. There were food breaks, fitness sessions, dance routines—both on-screen and off-screen. And we’d have these fun little parties and games between shots.” On being asked if any playful pranks were pulled on her during filming, Sanya shared, “I just watched others get pranked. I stayed in my own little world, too busy to get caught up in the madness!.”

When asked whether she believes opposites attract, like the characters in her film, the 'Sam Bahadur' actress laughed and said she wasn’t so sure. Sanya explained that relationships are about much more than just being opposites or alike. “Sure, opposites can create some exciting clashes, but at the end of the day, there has to be a lot more to make it work,” she added, highlighting the deeper dynamics that sustain a relationship.

--IANS

ps/

