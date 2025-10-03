October 03, 2025 3:18 PM हिंदी

Sanya Malhotra on "Kathal" winning National Award: “The recognition feels amazing”

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has expressed excitement and thrill after her film “Kathal” was recently honoured at the 71st National Film Awards.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sanya was asked how it feels to be a part of the National Award-winning film 'Kathal'.

Replying to the question, the actress exclaimed, “I am so thrilled. Kathal was a labour of love, and the team worked tirelessly on it.” She added, “The recognition feels amazing, and I am really proud to be a part of it. The story is a comedy, but the message behind it is so important to me.” Sanya further said, “The response has been overwhelming, and it makes me feel so grateful.”

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, “Kathal A Jackfruit Mystery” was released on Netflix in May 2023. The film, blending quirky humour with social commentary, follows a peculiar case of missing jackfruits from a politician's garden and features Sanya in a lead role investigating the matter. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It received critical acclaim for its clever storytelling.

At the 71st National Awards, “Kathal” won the award for the best Hindi film category, where producer Ekta Kapoor received the award. The 2025 edition of the awards saw major names from Hindi cinema being honoured. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award. Shah Rukh Khan was awarded for “Jawan”, while Vikrant was awarded for “12th Fail”.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for her performance in “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway”. Looking ahead, Sanya Malhotra continues to line up diverse projects, balancing mainstream entertainers with content-driven stories.

With the success of “Kathal”, the acclaim for “Mrs”, and the positive reception to her recently released “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, Sanya has firmly positioned herself as a versatile actress.

The actress in “Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari” has been paired opposite actor Rohit Saraf. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as well.

–IANS rd/

