August 02, 2025 8:58 AM हिंदी

Sanya Malhotra expresses ‘joy, pride and gratitude’ as ‘Kathal’ wins National Award

Sanya Malhotra expresses ‘joy, pride and gratitude’ as ‘Kathal’ wins National Award

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) As her film ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ was honoured with the Best Hindi Film award at the 71st National Film Awards, actress Sanya Malhotra talked about visiting Ghatigaon during the prep and how it deeply impacted her.

Sanya took to Instagram, where she shared a string of behind-the-scenes stills from the film.

“During the prep for Kathal I remember Yasho and I driving to Ghatigaon meeting the people who inspired him to write this story changed something in me. I still remember sitting in that car holding onto the weight of what it meant to play Mahima. I was overwhelmed, humbled and so deeply grateful,” she shared.

“Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery,” is a satirical comedy drama film written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra for Netflix.The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and Raghubir Yadav, follows the story of a local politician whose prized jackfruit trees mysteriously disappear from his garden. A young policewoman takes on the bizarre case in a bid to prove her worth.

As the film won the coveted honour, Sanya said that she allows herself a moment of pride and gratitude for the journey and the story.

She wrote: “Today, Kathal has won a National Award. I used to believe that with every film, my job was simple keep my head down, serve the story, serve the audience and give my heart to the work. I still believe that. But today, I’m allowing myself a pause.”

“A moment to feel joy, pride and gratitude for this film, for this team and for the stories that move us all.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Karan Johar on Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani winning National Award: I’m a happy man

Karan Johar on Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani winning National Award: I’m a happy man

Sanya Malhotra expresses ‘joy, pride and gratitude’ as ‘Kathal’ wins National Award

Sanya Malhotra expresses ‘joy, pride and gratitude’ as ‘Kathal’ wins National Award

India-UN launch first phase of global capacity-building projects to boost South-South cooperation

India-UN launch first phase of global capacity-building projects to boost South-South cooperation

Four killed in shooting at Montana bar in US

Four killed in shooting at Montana bar in US

PM Modi to visit Varanasi, launch development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore today

PM Modi to visit Varanasi, launch development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore today

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fifty, Mohd Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's four-fers keep India just ahead of England at the end of Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

5th Test: Jaiswal’s fifty, Siraj and Prasidh four-fers keep India just ahead of England (ld)

Bad light forces stumps after Jaiswal’s unbeaten 51 takes India’s lead to 52 runs on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

5th Test: Bad light forces stumps after Jaiswal’s unbeaten 51 takes India’s lead to 52 runs

Four-star Clayton Silva powers Diamond Harbour FC to 8-1 win over BSF FC in 134th Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in Kolkata on Friday.

134th Durand Cup: Four-star Clayton Silva powers Diamond Harbour FC to 8-1 win over BSF FC

Indian Women's team bags six medals, claims overall championship in the 2025 Under-17 World Wrestling Championship which got underway in Athens, Greece, on Friday. Photo credit: WFI

U-17 World Wrestling C'ship: Women's team bags six medals, claims overall championship

SRK appears with injured arm in special message after his National Award win: 'Award serves as reminder for me'

SRK appears with injured arm in special message after his National Award win: 'Award serves as reminder for me'