Sanya Malhotra expresses ‘joy, pride and gratitude’ as ‘Kathal’ wins National Award

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) As her film ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ was honoured with the Best Hindi Film award at the 71st National Film Awards, actress Sanya Malhotra talked about visiting Ghatigaon during the prep and how it deeply impacted her.

Sanya took to Instagram, where she shared a string of behind-the-scenes stills from the film.

“During the prep for Kathal I remember Yasho and I driving to Ghatigaon meeting the people who inspired him to write this story changed something in me. I still remember sitting in that car holding onto the weight of what it meant to play Mahima. I was overwhelmed, humbled and so deeply grateful,” she shared.

“Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery,” is a satirical comedy drama film written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra for Netflix.The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and Raghubir Yadav, follows the story of a local politician whose prized jackfruit trees mysteriously disappear from his garden. A young policewoman takes on the bizarre case in a bid to prove her worth.

As the film won the coveted honour, Sanya said that she allows herself a moment of pride and gratitude for the journey and the story.

She wrote: “Today, Kathal has won a National Award. I used to believe that with every film, my job was simple keep my head down, serve the story, serve the audience and give my heart to the work. I still believe that. But today, I’m allowing myself a pause.”

“A moment to feel joy, pride and gratitude for this film, for this team and for the stories that move us all.”

