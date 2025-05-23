‘NDA only true ally of Dalits’: HAM slams RJD-Congress over caste survey

Patna, May 22 (IANS) Hindustani Awam Morcha National President and Bihar government's Minor Water Resources Minister Santosh Suman launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress alliance, accusing them of betraying the trust of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Suman said that Rahul Gandhi's remarks calling the Bihar caste survey “fake” and “self-reported” have deeply insulted the communities that the opposition claims to represent.

“By doubting the authenticity of the caste survey, Rahul Gandhi has not only hurt the pride of the backward and extremely backward people but has also ignited a political fire within the RJD, a party that constantly boasts about taking credit for backward empowerment,” Suman said.

Suman highlighted that it is the NDA that has truly empowered marginalised communities in Bihar.

He pointed to the 20 per cent reservation granted to EBCs in panchayat and municipal elections, allowing for increased representation at the grassroots level.

“This move has significantly enhanced democratic participation and social empowerment of backward communities,” he stated.

He also credited the NDA government with including castes like Teli and Halwai in the EBC category, thereby improving their political representation and development opportunities.

Suman also condemned the neglect of Jananayak Karpoori Thakur by the Congress and RJD for decades, contrasting it with the Bharat Ratna awarded to him by the Narendra Modi government as a gesture of respect towards backward communities.

“While RJD and Congress ignored him for 36 years, the NDA government gave him due honour, reaffirming their commitment to social justice,” he added.

In a strong political message, Suman warned voters not to forget the "terror and fear" of the RJD-Congress regime, claiming that only the NDA stands for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and has earned the trust of Dalit, tribal, and backward communities.

--IANS

ajk/dan