Renowned theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passes away in Manipur

Imphal, July 23 (IANS) India's renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Ratan Thiyam died at a hospital in Imphal on Wednesday, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy that redefined contemporary Indian theatre, officials said.

He was 77.

"Thiyam died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences early on Wednesday after a prolonged illness," a state government official told the media.

A recipient of India's fourth-highest civilian award -- Padma Shri in 1989 -- and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner in 1987, Thiyam was famous for blending traditional Manipuri art forms with modern craft, innovation and poetic narratives. Founder of the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Theatre in 1976, Thiyam briefly served as the chief of the New Delhi-based National School of Drama from 1987 to 1988.

Some of the other notable awards that Thiyam had received were the Kalidas Samman (1997), Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration (2008), Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (2012), and Tagore Ratna (2012).

The most recent one was the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manipur government on the occasion of the 54th Statehood Day in January this year for his unparalleled service to the state's theatre and cultural heritage.

The Manipur government has condoled the death of the legendary theatre personality.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi also expressed their grief over the death of Thiyam, and said his work carried the soul of Manipur.

"Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, expressed deep sorrow on the demise of renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Thiyam Ratan. The Governor stated that his invaluable contribution to Manipuri theatre and culture will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers," a post of the Raj Bhavan X handle said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam , a visionary who redefined Indian theatre by blending contemporary form with the cultural soul of Manipur. Through his art, he not only elevated the cultural identity of his homeland but left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian performing arts. His legacy will continue to inspire."

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who admired his art. May he rest in peace," CM Sangma said.

Singh, in a post on X, said: "It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity."

"His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty. May his soul rest in peace and his spirit continue to live on in the works he leaves behind and in the countless lives he inspired. May we all find strength in remembering his immense contributions to our cultural landscape," the former Chief Minister said.

Condoling the death of Thiyam, Manipur state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said in a post on X : "It is deeply saddening to learn of the demise of renowned theatre maestro Shri Ratan Thiyam ji. A towering figure in the world of theatre, he was the only individual from the region to have held the prestigious position of Director at the National School of Drama."

"Recipient of numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Shri Ratan Thiyam’s contribution to art, culture, and literature will forever be remembered. His untimely demise is a tremendous loss to Manipur and the nation. On behalf of BJP Manipur, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the entire artistic fraternity. Om Shanti," Devi said.

