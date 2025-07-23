Advait Nemlekar talks about blending acoustic and electronic elements in ‘Special Ops 2’ BGM

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Music composer Advait Nemlekar, who has designed the background score for the streaming show ‘Special Ops’ season 2, has received rave reviews for his score in the series. While in current times, music making has become more electronic, the composer shared that for the series he decided to take a different route. Advait said that the score features a mix of live instruments and electronic elements.

With multiple narrative threads weaving through the series, Advait’s gripping and immersive score anchors the chaos and plays a crucial role in heightening the tension and emotional gravity of the Neeraj Pandey created espionage drama. His music elevates the storytelling to a whole new level. His compositions feel rich, textured, and thoroughly cinematic, whether it’s the quiet suspense of a Budapest hotel or the urgency of an ambush in Delhi, the background score sharpens every frame.

Speaking about his experience working on ‘Special Ops 2’, Advait Nemlekar told IANS, “The music for ‘Special Ops 1’ was created to enhance the tension, drama, and emotional depth of the narrative. Season 1 had a lot of fast-paced, intense energy, so we went for a blend of orchestral and electronic elements to match that tone. For Season 2, while the action remained high-octane, the storyline also explored more emotional layers, so the music evolved accordingly. We recorded the score acoustically with a full string section, which brought a sense of warmth and depth while still keeping it intimate”.

He further mentioned that for him, one of the most special moments was recording the string sessions live in the studio. Watching the music come alive with real musicians was truly unforgettable.

“I’m thrilled by the response. It’s been incredible to see viewers connect with the background score so deeply and understand the role it played in bringing the show to life. Especially when your peers and someone like Kay Kay Menon, acknowledge your work, it really means a lot. It’s validation from one of the finest in the business”, he added.

Kay Kay Menon, who reprises his role of Himmat Singh, recently showed appreciation by sharing the video on his Instagram and praised the soundtrack of the show.

