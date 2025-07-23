July 23, 2025 5:01 PM हिंदी

Yashpal Sharma pays tribute to late Manipur's theatre icon Ratan Thiyam

Yashpal Sharma pays tribute to late Manipur's theatre icon Ratan Thiyam

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Yashpal Sharma, on Wednesday, took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to renowned Manipuri theatre icon Ratan Thiyam.

Remembering Thiyam as a towering figure in theatre, Sharma expressed his deep respect and admiration for the late visionary. In his post, the actor also celebrated his unparalleled contribution to the stage.

Taking to Instagram, Yashpal shared an image of the late theatre exponent from Manipur and wrote, “Former director of Rashtriya Natya Vidyalaya and Purodha Ratan Thiam ji of Indian Theater passed away today. His Chakravyuh (Manipuri) drama was no less than a wonder, seen in Kamani at the Nehru centenary celebrations in 1989. May God place his soul at his feet.”

Former Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh joined several prominent leaders in mourning the loss of acclaimed theatre maestro Ratan Thiyam. He posted on his X handle, “It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity.”

A legendary figure in India’s contemporary theatre landscape, Thiyam breathed his last in Imphal early Wednesday morning, July 23, at the age of 77. He was widely known worldwide for blending ancient Indian theatrical techniques with contemporary narratives. His iconic productions, including “Chakravyuha” and “Ritusamharam,” stood out for their unique integration of Manipuri art forms.

Honored with the Padma Shri in 1989, Ratan held the position of vice-chairman at the Sangeet Natak Akademi and later went on to lead the National School of Drama as its chairperson for five years.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open on Wednesday. Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open (Ld)

Delnaaz Irani points out how looks still take priority over performance in the industry

Delnaaz Irani points out how looks still take priority over performance in the industry

Punjab Hockey League to commence from Aug 31 with largest ever prize pool

Punjab Hockey League to commence from Aug 31 with largest ever prize pool

India moves from mobile phone assembler to global manufacturing hub: Industry

India moves from mobile phone assembler to global manufacturing hub: Industry

Payal Ghosh claims South has more clarity & professionalism compared to Bollywood

Payal Ghosh claims South has more clarity & professionalism compared to Bollywood

New creche opens at Haryana Civil Secretariat, boosting support for working parents

New creche opens at Haryana Civil Secretariat, boosting support for working parents

Rahul Dev talks about evolving and adapting after loss of his brother Mukul Dev

Rahul Dev talks about evolving and adapting after loss of his brother Mukul Dev

Multidimensional poverty in India has fallen from 29 pc to 11 pc in 9 years: Minister

Multidimensional poverty in India has fallen from 29 pc to 11 pc in 9 years: Minister

Manish Wadhwa talks about exploring both wisdom and ego in 'Shankar- The Revolutionary Man'

Manish Wadhwa talks about exploring both wisdom and ego in 'Shankar- The Revolutionary Man'

Bigger canvas, shot across multiple locations: Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee shed light on grandeur of ‘Raktabeej 2’

Bigger canvas, shot across multiple locations: Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee shed light on grandeur of ‘Raktabeej 2’