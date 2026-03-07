Indian Wells: Sabalenka powers into Rd 2, Gauff, Osaka advance after tense battles

California, March 7 (IANS) World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka made a confident start to her campaign at the Indian Wells, defeating Japanese qualifier Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-2 in the opener.

The Belarusian, returning to competition after finishing runner-up to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open, looked sharp despite the break from tournament play. Sabalenka dictated the tempo with her aggressive serving and powerful groundstrokes against the 136th-ranked Sakatsume, who was contesting her first match against a top-20 opponent.

Sakatsume struggled with nerves early, surrendering her serve in the opening game. Although she settled briefly, saving four break points to hold in the fifth game, Sabalenka’s power proved decisive. The Belarusian secured the only break she needed to claim the first set before tightening her grip on the contest.

After Sakatsume opened the second set with a hold, Sabalenka surged ahead, reeling off five straight games and wrapping up the match in 72 minutes without facing a single break point.

Elsewhere, fourth seed Coco Gauff overcame a stern challenge from Russian qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova to secure a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) victory. Rakhimova, ranked 88th in the world, threatened to push the match to a decider after building a two-break lead in the second set and serving for it three times. She even held a set point before the American rallied.

Gauff forced a tiebreak and held her nerve, winning the final three points after trailing 5-4. “I felt like if I could get into the tiebreaker, I have a pretty good tiebreak record," she said. “I knew the odds were in my favour when the tiebreaker started."

Former champion Naomi Osaka also progressed, beating Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 7-5, 6-2 in one hour and 27 minutes. Osaka relied on her powerful baseline game to pull away after a tight opening set and will next face Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

Osorio booked her place after a dramatic comeback against American teenager Iva Jovic. The Colombian fought back from a set down and saved three match points before sealing a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory in a gruelling two hours and 39 minutes in front of a partisan home crowd.

