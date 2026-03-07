Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says MasterChef winners Vikram & Ajinkya are 'carrying culinary heritage with pride'

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) MasterChef India on March 6 saw Nagpur’s brother duo, Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, lift the trophy after being declared as the winners of the reality show.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor stated that the “contestants aren’t just showcasing their skills, but also representing their states, their hometowns, and their culinary heritage with pride.”

Talking about being a part of MasterChef India, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared, "Over the years, MasterChef and I have shared a long-standing association built on a common vision, to celebrate India’s diverse culinary heritage and to give passionate cooks a national platform.”

He added, “What makes this season special is how it reflects a confident, forward-moving India, ambitious and proud of its roots. The contestants aren’t just showcasing their skills, but also representing their states, their hometowns, and their culinary heritage with pride. This time India won’t just get one winner, but two chefs who will rise together from this incredible platform.”

Talking about the show as well as the winners, Chef Vikas Khanna reflected, “As this season comes to a close and life returns to its everyday rhythm, the memories we created together will stay with us forever. Every winner carries the MasterChef legacy forward, and I truly hope Vikram and Ajinkya continue to shine and inspire many more.”

Chef Ranveer Brar added, "MasterChef India has always been more than work, it’s family. Goodbyes are never easy, but I firmly believe the best always wins, and this season was no exception. Vikram and Ajinkya proved that with every dish."

Chef Kunal Kapur shared, "This season has truly been one of the finest we have witnessed so far. The level of talent, creativity, and resilience displayed by the contestants has set a new benchmark.”

He added, “I have seen the grit in Vikram and Ajinkya’s eyes, and that determination has rightfully earned them this victory. I feel immensely proud to have been part of a journey that celebrated such extraordinary passion and excellence."

Talking about the show, rhe road to the trophy was paved with intense challenges, featuring a diverse range of relationships from across the country.

The final three pairs showcased the emotional core of the season: Vikram & Ajinkya (Brothers), Saisree & Chanda (Mother-Daughter), Anju & Manju (Sisters).

The grand finale was graced by the legendary maestro Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, alongside the beloved judging trio of Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur.

The winners also won the golden apron.

