India-UK conference to strengthen green hydrogen safety standards

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) India and the United Kingdom held a conference in the national capital to strengthen cooperation on safety standards and regulatory frameworks for green hydrogen, an emerging clean energy source that India is promoting under its National Green Hydrogen Mission, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Saturday.

The event brought together representatives from government, industry, academia, standards bodies, testing institutions, research organisations, and regulatory agencies from both countries.

The conference focused on strengthening cooperation on the safe deployment of green hydrogen technologies as part of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, the ministry said.

The discussions covered safety frameworks, international standards, and regulatory practices across the green hydrogen value chain, including production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications.

The conference was organised by the National Centre for Hydrogen Safety, which operates under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the British High Commission in India and World Resources Institute India.

The inaugural session began with remarks by Mohammad Rihan, Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy.

In his keynote address, Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian Government, highlighted the need for strong safety frameworks, clear standards, and global collaboration to enable large-scale deployment of green hydrogen technologies.

The conference also saw participation from key regulators responsible for hydrogen safety and standards in India.

Officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation discussed regulatory approaches to safety compliance, risk assessment, and hazard management in hydrogen systems.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Indian Standards shared insights on developing hydrogen standards and aligning them with global best practices.

Technical sessions during the conference included presentations by experts from industry, research institutions, and academia.

These sessions focused on issues such as safe design and operation of hydrogen production facilities, storage and transportation systems, and safety in hydrogen end-use applications.

Experts also discussed risk assessment methods, lessons from past incidents, and emerging technologies such as advanced sensors and artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems for hydrogen safety.

