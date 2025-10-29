Sanofi India’s Q2 net profit falls 7.9 pc, revenue drops over 9 pc

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Sanofi India Limited on Wednesday reported a 7.89 per cent decline in its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY26).

The company’s profit fell to Rs 76 crore, compared to Rs 82 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also dropped 9.27 per cent to Rs 475.4 crore from Rs 524 crore a year earlier.

Despite the fall in sales, Sanofi India’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 per cent to Rs 134 crore.

The company’s operating margin improved to 28 per cent from 23 per cent last financial year, helped by cost-cutting measures and a better product mix.

Sanofi India, a subsidiary of French drugmaker Sanofi SA, has been focusing its business in India on key areas such as diabetes and cardiovascular treatments as part of its ongoing restructuring.

Along with the results, the board announced an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share for the financial year 2024–25. The record date for the dividend has been set for November 7.

Sanofi India also announced the appointment of Deepak Arora as its new Managing Director for a three-year term starting October 27.

“In this role, Deepak will define and drive the strategic vision for India in alignment with Sanofi's global strategy,” the company said earlier this week.

“He will also spearhead strategic priorities to accelerate innovation and agility throughout the organisation, while fostering operational excellence across all functions,” the company added in its filing.

Arora, who has over three decades of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, succeeds Rachid Ayari.

Ayari, who served as Interim Managing Director, will continue as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Following the announcement, shares of Sanofi India were little changed, closing at Rs 4,747 on Wednesday.

The stock has gained about 22 per cent so far this year, while the Nifty Pharma index has fallen around 4.5 per cent during the same period.

--IANS

pk